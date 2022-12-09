Tina Cosby is a veteran Broadcast Communications Professional. Currently, she is host of the daily talk show, Community Connection, on AM 1310, 92.7 FM and 95.1 FM The Light in Indianapolis, IN. She also serves as Community Affairs Director for the Indianapolis Stations of Radio One.

Previously, Tina worked as Community Affairs Director, as well as a television news anchor, reporter, producer and public affairs show host while at WISH-TV and MyINDY-TV in Indianapolis, IN.

She has received Emmy Awards from the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, recognition for excellence from The National Association of Black Journalists and the Society of Professional Journalists, The Angel Awards for Community Service Programming, and Journalistic Excellence and Outstanding Community Affairs Programming awards from the Indiana Broadcaster’s Association. Tina has also contributed to Radio One Indianapolis receiving the distinguished Crystal Award and Service to America Awards for Outstanding Community Service.

Tina is a graduate of Indiana University. She was also honored to be selected to participate in and graduate from the second class of the American Institute For Managing Diversity’s Diversity Leadership Academy of Indianapolis, and is a recent graduate of the FBI’s Citizens Academy.

A native of Madison, Indiana, Tina is a member of New Era Church in Indianapolis and enjoys volunteering with various community organizations, playing golf, supporting the Indianapolis Colts, entertaining, dining out, and spending time with her family.