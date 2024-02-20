PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Erica Campbell opened up about her visit to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital as a partner in hope. She explained what it felt like to be a part of an uplifting and hopeful experience for the kids in the hospital, who are in the midst of intense battles.

Erica explains how, even though she came to be a positive, encouraging and inspirational force, she also left feeling impacted in that way by the children she met. Check out this video to hear the touching testimonial in this exclusive clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Erica Campbell Opens Up About Her Visit To St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com