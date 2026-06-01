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Community Connection – June 1 2026 – Tina Cosby w Open Lines

As the summer season officially begins, the city of Indianapolis is gearing up for a heated discussion about road repairs and the proposed vehicle tax. On a recent episode of Community Connection...

Published on June 1, 2026

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Praise Indy Text Club
  • City seeks $855M in vehicle taxes over 5 years to fix roads, but residents oppose added costs
  • Officials divided on tax, with mayor against and council seeking state matching funds
  • Residents demand more transparency from city on data collection and use of personal info

Community Connection – June 1 2026 – Tina Cosby w Open Lines

The City’s Road to Repair: A Conversation About Taxes, Transparency, and Community

As the summer season officially begins, the city of Indianapolis is gearing up for a heated discussion about road repairs and the proposed vehicle tax. On a recent episode of Community Connection, host Tina Cosby delved into the details of the city’s plans to raise taxes to fund road repairs and the potential impact on residents.

“We’ve got enough on us, let alone additional taxes,” said Cosby, echoing the sentiments of many residents who are concerned about the added financial burden. “I don’t think I’m as gung-ho for it as some folks are,” she added, citing her own experiences with pothole-filled roads and the high cost of replacing tires.

The proposed vehicle tax, which would raise approximately $855 million over five years, has sparked debate among city officials and residents. Mayor Joe Hogsett has expressed opposition to the tax, citing the city’s ability to triple road funding over the past decade without raising taxes. Council President Lewis, on the other hand, argues that the city needs to act quickly to secure matching funds from the state.

But the conversation doesn’t stop there. Cosby also touched on the topic of transparency and accountability in city government. “We elect officials into positions that are supposed to be working in our best interest,” she said. “And so I just don’t think that it’s all the way there.” Cosby’s comments come on the heels of a recent controversy surrounding the city’s handling of personal information, with some residents expressing concerns about the sale of their data to third-party companies.

In a surprising twist, a caller named Kim shared her own experience with the city’s data collection practices. “I got a personal license plate in the mail for someone who didn’t live at my address,” she revealed. “I had to do my own investigation to find out why my information was being sold.” Cosby and her co-host Eric listened intently as Kim shared her story, highlighting the need for greater transparency and accountability in city government.

The episode also touched on the topic of community engagement and the importance of getting involved in local politics. Cosby encouraged listeners to attend the upcoming City-County Council meeting to voice their opinions on the proposed vehicle tax and other issues affecting the community.

As the conversation came to a close, Cosby reflected on the importance of staying informed and engaged in local politics. “If people want more accountability or more transparency, they’re gonna have to ask for it,” she said. “We need to hold our elected officials accountable for their actions.”

Tune in to the full episode of Community Connection to hear more about the city’s plans for road repairs, transparency, and community engagement.

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