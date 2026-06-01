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Man Accused of Shooting LaPorte County Deputy Pleads Not Guilty

The man accused of shooting a LaPorte County Deputy in Michigan City last week has pleaded not guilty.

Published on June 1, 2026

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Sharod Grafton
Source: FOX 59

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. — The man accused of shooting a LaPorte County Deputy in Michigan City last week has pleaded not guilty.

22-year-old Sharod Grafton wasn’t physically in the room, but he appeared in court via Zoom.

Grafton faces charges, including attempted murder, for shooting Deputy Jon Samuelson.

Man Accused of Shooting LaPorte County Deputy Pleads Not Guilty was originally published on wibc.com

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