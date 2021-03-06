Meet St. Jude Patient: Keeton’s Story

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Interested in getting Keeton’s attention? Talk to him about Cars. He’s going to race like Lightning McQueen when he grows up. But right now, Keeton is undergoing two-and-a-half years of chemotherapy at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital® for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Families like Keeton’s never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food — because all a family should worry about is helping their child live.

“St. Jude means everything to me. They’re saving my baby’s life,” Keeton’s mom said. “We’re taken care of here. I can focus on Keeton.”

Even in the midst of treatment, Keeton is a constant blur of motion.

“Keeton, he loves everybody. He’s gotten to where he hugs everybody at St. Jude,” his mom said. “He loves everybody and I love them, too. I’m grateful for everybody at St. Jude.”

