Meet St. Jude Patient: Keeton’s Story

Interested in getting Keeton’s attention? Talk to him about Cars. He’s going to race like Lightning McQueen when he grows up. But right now, Keeton is undergoing two-and-a-half years of chemotherapy at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital® for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
Families like Keeton’s never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food — because all a family should worry about is helping their child live.
“St. Jude means everything to me. They’re saving my baby’s life,” Keeton’s mom said. “We’re taken care of here. I can focus on Keeton.”
Even in the midst of treatment, Keeton is a constant blur of motion.
“Keeton, he loves everybody. He’s gotten to where he hugs everybody at St. Jude,” his mom said. “He loves everybody and I love them, too. I’m grateful for everybody at St. Jude.”