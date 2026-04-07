Erika Treon (Source: Marion Police Department)

MARION, Ind. — A former Marion police officer was charged with orchestrating a fundraising scheme involving police trading cards.

Court documents in Grant County show that Erika Treon has been charged with one felony count of corrupt business influence and six misdemeanor counts of theft. She’s accused of soliciting donations on behalf of the department for trading cards, but instead kept the money for herself.

Treon reportedly admitted to sending messages requesting donations on behalf of the department. She received around $200 from people, which she used to buy items for herself, and another $300 from a local church based on the false claim that she had cancer.

The Marion Police Department stated that Treon resigned in August 2025 before they were made aware of the incidents. She had spent about six months with the department.

On April 2, a $2,000 cash bond was entered in relation to Treon’s case.

Former Marion Officer Charged with Operating Fake Fundraiser was originally published on wibc.com