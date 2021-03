PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Every year Radio One teams up with St.Jude to give more people the opportunity to become a partner in hope to end childhood cancer!

Become a “Partner In Hope” by pledging just $20 a month to help kids at St. Jude fight cancer. Put your gift on a credit card and you’ll get the THIS SHIRT SAVES LIVES t-shirt.

Help Fight Childhood Cancer: Become A St. Jude Partner In Hope Today! was originally published on wtlcfm.com

Also On AM 1310: The Light: