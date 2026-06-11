Proposed $50M excise tax to secure state matching funds for road repairs

City council pushes for changes in public safety agency after audit reveals spending issues

Caller shares positive experience with electric vehicles, highlighting cost savings

Community Connection – June 11, 2026 – Tina Cosby with Open Lines and Danny Bridges on sports in the second hour

The City’s Road to Repair: A Conversation About Taxes, Infrastructure, and Community

As the city of Indianapolis continues to grapple with the issue of road repair, a heated debate is underway about how to fund the necessary infrastructure projects. In this episode of the podcast, the host engages in a lively discussion with a city councilor about the proposed excise tax hike, which aims to raise $50 million in matching funds from the state to repair local roads.

The councilor, Michael Paul Hart, is pushing for changes in the Office of Public Health and Safety after an internal audit revealed shortcomings in operations and spending. The audit found that $45 million in federal funds allocated to combat crime could not be fully accounted for, and the councilor is proposing to cut off all funding until significant changes are made.

“I think it’s a knee-jerk reaction to cut off funding completely,” says the OPHS director, Andrew Murkley. “We need to do a better job of identifying metrics and ensuring that we can correlate back to the decreasing crime in Marion County and increasing public safety.”

Meanwhile, the city is considering a new excise tax that would apply to vehicle registrations. According to the host, “The proposed plan divides vehicles into two categories, with every vehicle paying only one of these flat fees, never both.” The tax would be $100 for light passenger cars, motorcycles, and light trucks weighing under 11,000 pounds, and $240 for heavier vehicle classes, including buses, semi-trailers, and large trucks over 11,000 pounds.

The tax hike is designed to raise local revenue required to secure up to $50 million in matching funds from the state for road repairs. But not everyone is convinced that the tax is the best solution. “I don’t think it’s a good economy right now, and so the mayor and the council are going to be probably in meetings and talking and trying to hash it out as to how to do it,” says the host.

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The episode also touches on the topic of electric vehicles, with a caller sharing their experiences with owning an EV and the benefits and challenges that come with it. “I’ve been driving electric since July 2024, and I’ve been all electric since then,” says the caller. “I’ve driven the Ford Mustang Monkey, the Kia Niro, and the Kia EB6. All but the Niro are premium ones.”

The caller discusses the pros and cons of electric vehicles, including the cost savings and the need for infrastructure development. “It’s not bad, it’s not bad,” says the caller. “I mean, I’m only doing maybe $15 a day and even better. I don’t know if I even just say this on the radio, but I’m gonna say it. It’s not bad.”

The episode also delves into the world of sports, with a discussion about the recent NBA Finals and the historic comeback by the San Antonio Spurs. “I’m not surprised they got it together,” says the host. “I am surprised they’re able to come back. And it was good theater, it was good television.”

The episode wraps up with a discussion about the importance of community and the need for infrastructure development. “I think it’s a great basketball town, Madison Square Garden, College or pro basketball, specifically the Knicks in this case, it’s hard to beat from an excitement standpoint,” says the host.

Listen to the full episode to hear more about the city’s road to repair, electric vehicles, and the world of sports.