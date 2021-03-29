PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

More Hoosiers can can sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine. On Monday morning, the Indiana State Department of Health announced that Indiana residents 30 and over are now eligible to sign up for vaccine appointments. For more information, click here.

On Wednesday, Hoosiers 16 and over will be able to sign up for vaccine appointments. For more information and to sign up for an appointment, click here.

ISDH Increases Vaccine Eligibility To Hoosiers 30 and Up was originally published on radionowindy.com

