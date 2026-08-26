Radio, Kroger, and news outlets collaborate to host a giving event for flood relief.

The Red Cross provides shelter, meals, and ongoing support to those affected by the disaster.

Community members are encouraged to donate or share information to help their neighbors in need.

Community Connection – August 26, 2026 – Tina Cosby Live @ Kroger in Noblesville for Help in the Heartland

Community Connection: A Heartwarming Effort to Help Hoosiers in Need

As the devastating floods that hit central Indiana two weeks ago continue to affect families, a remarkable effort is underway to provide support and relief. On a recent episode of Community Connection, host Tina Cosby and her team are live at the Kroger store in Noblesville, where they’re hosting a Help in the Heartland giving event to raise funds for the American Red Cross.

“We’re here to help the community that was hard hit by the flooding,” Tina explains. “Our goal is $500,000 to help hundreds of families devastated by the deadly storm that moved through central Indiana just two weeks ago.”

The event is a collaborative effort between Radio One, Kroger, CBS 4, and Fox 59, with all proceeds going directly to the American Red Cross. “We’re grateful to the Radio One partnership and the energy that all of you brought to make this happen,” says Eric Halverson, Kroger’s spokesperson. “We’ve seen the stories, and we know that so many people in central Indiana need help.”

The Red Cross is a vital part of this effort, providing shelter, meals, emergency supplies, and support to those affected by the floods. “When we talk about the Red Cross mission, anybody who has been impacted by disaster, we’re here to help,” says Wendy Starr, a Red Cross public affairs representative. “We’re not just a first responder, but we stay well after the first or second day.”

The Red Cross has been working tirelessly to provide aid to those in need, with over 200 volunteers deployed to the area. “We’re identifying immediate needs and connecting people with resources within the community,” Wendy explains. “We’re not alone in this; we’re part of a larger community that’s coming together to help.”

The episode also highlights the importance of community and the power of giving. “When our neighbors need help, we help,” Tina emphasizes. “We’re here to support those who are struggling, and we’re grateful for the generosity of our listeners and partners.”

As the episode comes to a close, Tina thanks the listeners for their support and encourages them to continue giving. “We’re not just raising funds; we’re building a community that cares,” she says. “If you can’t donate today, please share what’s going on in this time. Let it stay close to your heart.”

If you’re interested in learning more about the Help in the Heartland campaign and the incredible work of the Red Cross, tune in to the full episode of Community Connection. You’ll hear from Tina Cosby, Eric Halverson, and Wendy Starr, as well as other guests, as they discuss the importance of community, the impact of the floods, and the ways in which you can get involved and make a difference.