PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month

Child Advocates Inc. Joins Us Live On Community Connection.

IMPD News Partners with Child Advocates Inc. ‘s Interrupting Racism For Children, Making it a part of their 22nd Police Recruit Class: https://www.childadvocates.net/irfc/

Phone Guests:

Cindy Booth – Child Advocates President & CEO

Jill English – Director, Child Advocates Interrupting Racism for Children

Also On AM 1310: The Light: