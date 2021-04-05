Community Connection Monday April 5th 2021

April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month Child Advocates Inc. Joined Us Live On Community Connection.

Indiana Minority Health Coalition’s 2nd Annual Doula Day This Wednesday, April 7th, 12noon – 2:00pm EST. *Due to COVID-19 restrictions the event will be virtual*

“Doulas are trained professionals who serve an essential role on the birthing team by providing support for women during pregnancy and in the birthing room.

Join us in a Call to Action of policy makers, public health and Indiana’s health care systems to ensure that Black and Brown women have access to doulas.”

#imhcDoulaDay

Phone Guests: Tony Gillespie – Director of Public Policy and Engagement for Indiana Minority Health Coalition