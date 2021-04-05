Community Connection Monday April 5th 2021
April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month Child Advocates Inc. Joined Us Live On Community Connection.
IMPD News Partners with Child Advocates Inc.’s Interrupting Racism For Children, Making it a part of their 22nd Police Recruit Class: https://www.childadvocates.net/irfc/
Phone Guests:
Cindy Booth – Child Advocates President & CEO
Jill English – Director, Child Advocates Interrupting Racism for Children
Indiana Minority Health Coalition’s 2nd Annual Doula Day
This Wednesday, April 7th, 12noon – 2:00pm EST.
*Due to COVID-19 restrictions the event will be virtual*
Register here:
“Doulas are trained professionals who serve an essential role on the birthing team by providing support for women during pregnancy and in the birthing room.
Join us in a Call to Action of policy makers, public health and Indiana’s health care systems to ensure that Black and Brown women have access to doulas.”
#imhcDoulaDay
Phone Guests:
Tony Gillespie – Director of Public Policy and Engagement for Indiana Minority Health Coalition
Doula Beverly Horton
Also On AM 1310: The Light: