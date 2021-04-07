PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Take the Fight To COVID! A live virtual event about the COVID-19 vaccine with Q&A. Wednesday, TODAY April 7th at 7pm

Dr. Virginia Caine Director and Chief Medical Officer at the Marion County Public Health Department joins us live to encourage everyone to tune into Take the Fight to Covid!

Take the Fight To COVID!

A live virtual event about the COVID-19 vaccine with Q&A.

Wednesday, TODAY April 7th at 7pm

Featuring MDwise, Eskenazi Health and the Marion County Public Health Department.

The Myths. The Concerns. The Truth.

Why you should take the fight to COVID-19.

Moderator: Tina Cosby

Panelists:

Virginia Caine – Director and Chief Medical Officer at the Marion County Public Health Department

Tourriaun Everett – VP Health Plan Operations at MDwise, Community & Member Engagement

