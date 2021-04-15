Community Connection
Job Fair This Saturday April 17th for Cook/Goodwill Manufacturing Project Construction and Manufacturing Jobs/Training.

This Saturday April 17th 1PM – 3PM
4501 E. 32nd St. Indianapolis, IN 46218
 
“This Saturday, April 17, from 1-3 pm, there will be a hiring event for construction and manufacturing jobs. The goal is to have construction of the facility completed by 100% minority-owned venders and workers. The event is open to the media and will be held at Him by her Collegiate School for the Arts Indianapolis at 4501 E. 32nd St. Indianapolis IN, 46218.”
 
For More Info:
jobs@38thandSheridan.com
317-918-7799
 
Phone Guests:
Akilah Darden – President, The Darden Group, LLC Executive Construction Mgmt Team
Ashley Gurvitz – Chief Executive Officer – Executive Director Alliance for Northeast Unification, United Northeast Community Development Corporation Alliance for Northeast Unification

