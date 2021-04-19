Community Connection Monday April 19th 2021
Greater Indianapolis NAACP Unit #3053 Joined Us Today To Discuss The Recent FedEx Mass Shooting, The Derek Chauvin Trial, and more!
Phone Guest:
Tyjuan Garrett – Greater Indianapolis Chapter , NAACP, 1st Vice President, Attorney (Tax)
IMPD Chief Randal Taylor Joined Us Live To Update Us On The FedEx Mass Shooting Which Took Place Last Week.
The Chief will touch on gun violence, the Red Flag Law and more.
Phone Guest:
IMPD Chief Randal Taylor
