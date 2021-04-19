Community Connection Monday April 19th 2021

Greater Indianapolis NAACP Unit #3053 Joined Us Today To Discuss The Recent FedEx Mass Shooting, The Derek Chauvin Trial, and more!

Phone Guest: Tyjuan Garrett – Greater Indianapolis Chapter , NAACP, 1st Vice President, Attorney (Tax)

IMPD Chief Randal Taylor Joined Us Live To Update Us On The FedEx Mass Shooting Which Took Place Last Week. – IMPD News

The Chief will touch on gun violence, the Red Flag Law and more.

Phone Guest: IMPD Chief Randal Taylor

