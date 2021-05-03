Have You Checked In On Michelle Williams?

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

She may not be in the limelight all the time, but that does not mean that she is not doing something or on the go. If you haven’t heard, former Destiny’s Child singer and current Contemporary Gospel artist, Michelle Williams, has recently published a new book titled “Checking In.” The book was published on May 25th, so if you want to get a closer glimpse of what she’s been doing, see her views on life, and find out what motivates her, make sure you grab your copy!

