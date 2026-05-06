Turnout Strong in Marion County as Polls Recover from Early Delays

Source: Ryan Hedrick / WIBC Radio

INDIANAPOLIS — Marion County election leaders reported steady Election Day turnout Tuesday, even though a poll worker was in a car accident and could not get to their polling site on time, along with a few other locations that opened late due to staff delays.

Patrick Becker, director of elections for Marion County, said most voting locations were open by 6 a.m., and operations quickly stabilized after the initial hiccups.

“We had a few hiccups this morning with a couple of our locations not opening on time because we had some inspectors that were unable to get there on time,” Becker said. “But polls opened for the most part at 6 a.m., and it’s been a busy day.”

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Becker said more than 69,000 people had voted in person on Election Day as of Tuesday afternoon. He noted that turnout was running ahead of the last presidential primary cycle.

“We’ve had over 5,500 more Election Day ballots than the 2024 primary at this point,” he said.

He compared the pace more closely to the 2018 midterm primary, saying turnout appeared to be trending stronger than a typical presidential-year primary.

“This is a little bit closer to the turnout in the 2018 primary election,” Becker said. “I wouldn’t say we’re going to set a record today, but we’re going to be getting close to hopefully 17 to 18% turnout, which is pretty good in this county for a primary.”

Becker also pointed to changes in election administration and expanded voting access in recent years, including the county’s vote center model and increased early voting options, which he said have helped give voters more flexibility.

He said one polling site was briefly delayed after an inspector was involved in a car accident on the way to work. A replacement worker was deployed and materials were recovered without disrupting voting for long.

Becker said overall operations have remained consistent despite administrative adjustments, including procedural changes tied to officials on the ballot.

“With the expansion of early voting to our vote center model, we really feel like folks like having flexible options,” he said. “We’ve seen an increase in early voting compared to this primary two years ago.”

Turnout Strong in Marion County as Polls Recover from Early Delays was originally published on wibc.com