Community Connection Wednesday June 9th 2021

Indiana Pacers Fires Head Coach Nate Bjorkgren After Just One Season.

Sports Writer Danny Bridges of the Indianapolis Recorder Newspaper Joined Us As We Take A Deep Dive Into The Topic.

Join the Conversation at 317-239-1310 or tweet us @Communityindy

Open Lines The Rest Of The Show

Also On AM 1310: The Light: