CLOSE
What/Where Should The $100 Million Grant From Lilly Endowment, Inc. to the Indianapolis Urban League Go Towards?
-Today’s Community Connection is Paid For By The Indianapolis Urban League
Learn More About The Indianapolis African American Quality of Life Renewal Initiative: https://www.indplsul.org/national-urban-league-receives-100-million-grant-for-place-base-quality-of-life-initiative/?fbclid=IwAR0IlBbIKTdgPn6q7gjmQYOKMPAJ9kVszTAvmo64fwnJspwr-_wBQ_UVEKs
The Indianapolis Urban League Wants To Hear From You! What Would Best Benefit Our Community?
Call in at 317-239-1310 or Tweet Us @Communityindy
Also On AM 1310: The Light: