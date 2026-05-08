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HTW ON Community Connection: “Writing About Faith” Event

HTW ON Community Connection: “Writing About Faith” Event Coming to Indianapolis

The event, titled “Writing About Faith,” will take place on May 16 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Antioch Fountain of Grace Church, located at 704 East 32nd Street in Indianapolis.

Published on May 8, 2026

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Heard This Week On Community Connection: “Writing About Faith” Event Coming to Indianapolis

Faith and storytelling will come together in a powerful way this month as Antioch Fountain of Grace Church hosts a special event designed to inspire aspiring writers, speakers, and storytellers.

The event, titled “Writing About Faith,” will take place on May 16 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Antioch Fountain of Grace Church, located at 704 East 32nd Street in Indianapolis.

The gathering is centered around helping people explore how to share their personal faith journey through writing. Whether you have thought about writing a book, sharing your testimony, or simply learning how to tell your story in a meaningful way, this event aims to provide guidance and encouragement.

Attendees will hear from an inspiring panel of authors and speakers, including:

  • Alicia Murray — Author & Speaker
  • Carla Castro Martin — Author & Speaker
  • Dr. Tyra Seldon — Author and Writing Coach

The event will be hosted by Pastor Dr. Clyde Posley.

Organizers are encouraging anyone with a passion for faith, storytelling, and personal growth to attend. The event promises conversation, inspiration, and practical insight into writing from a place of purpose and spirituality.

If your faith has played a major role in your life and you have ever considered sharing your story with others, this may be the perfect opportunity to begin that journey.

For more information, visit Antioch Fountain of Grace Church in Indianapolis.

RELATED: Community Connection May 7th, 2025


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