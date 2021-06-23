Indy
HomeIndy

Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds, Mary Mary & More Headed To The 2021 Indiana State Fair

Featuring Legendary Icons, Timeless Hitmakers, Chart-Topping Pop Sensations, Modern Music Superstars, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductees and Gospel Greats From July 30-August 22, 2021

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE
2020 Soul Train Awards - Presented By BET - Show

Source: Leon Bennett/STA 2020 / Getty

June 23, 2021, Indianapolis, IN – The Indiana State Fair today unveiled the 2021 list of all scheduled performers who will appear on the Indiana State Fair Free Stage July 30 through August 22 (Fair is closed Mondays and Tuesdays). All shows at the Indiana State Fair Free Stage are free with paid fair admission and seating is first-come, first-served.

The 2021 Indiana State Fair Free Stage lineup includes:

All artists, dates, and times are subject to change without notice

  • State Fair Yacht Rock Night with Atlanta Rhythm Section, Firefall & Orleans presented by Yacht Rock Radio – Friday, July 30
  • John Waite and Kyle Cook of Matchbox Twenty, presented by IndianaRockHistory.com – Saturday, July 31
  • Mary Mary, presented by WTLC FM – Sunday, August 1
  • Josh Turner – Wednesday, August 4
  • Run Forrest Run, Ultimate 90s Party Band – Thursday, August 5
  • Noah Cyrus – Friday, August 6
  • Blanco Brown – Saturday, August 7
  • Kenny ‘Babyface’ Edmonds, presented by WTLC FM – Sunday, August 8
  • for KING & COUNTRY – Wednesday, August 11
  • TBA – Thursday, August 12
  • Vince Neil of Mötley Crüe – Friday, August 13
  • Home Free – Saturday, August 14
  • Casting Crowns – Sunday, August 15
  • Happy Together Tour featuring The Turtles, Gary Puckett & The Union Gap, The Association, Classics IV, The Vogues, The Cowsills – Wednesday, August 18
  • Barracuda – America’s Heart Tribute – Thursday, August 19
  • The Beach Boys – Friday, August 20
  • Latino-Fest at the Indiana State Fair, presented by Radio Latina – featuring AK7, Banda Blanca and La sonora Dinamita de Columbia – Saturday, August 21
  • Gospel Music Festival with headliner Hezekiah Walker, presented by WTLC AM & FM – Sunday, August 22

The 2021 Indiana State Fair is scheduled to open on Friday, July 30 and runs through August 22, when you can enjoy The Greatest 18 Days of Summer at this iconic Hoosier tradition. The Fair is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays. The safety of our guests, staff, and community is our number one priority. Please follow CDC guidelines regarding wearing masks. There are no capacity restrictions for Free Stage concerts and no reserved seating.

Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds, Mary Mary & More Headed To The 2021 Indiana State Fair  was originally published on wtlcfm.com

Also On AM 1310: The Light:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
33 photos
Videos
Latest
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian
Serena Williams Shares Adorable Video Of Pregnancy Journey
 4 years ago
09.14.17
#NaptownNewsie: Hollywood’s Biggest Night Is Sunday–It’s The Oscars
 4 years ago
01.29.21
Fantasia Apologizes For Using ‘All Lives Matter’ To…
 5 years ago
09.30.16
Olympian Simone Biles Covers ‘TIME’ Magazine
 5 years ago
07.29.16
MARY J. BLIGE FILES FOR DIVORCE AFTER 12…
 5 years ago
07.29.16
Kelly Price Dragged Over ‘As We Lay’ Performance…
 5 years ago
01.29.21
Tamar Braxton Shuts Down Divorce Rumors With Cute…
 5 years ago
01.29.21
Roland Martin Visits “The Wendy Williams Show” To…
 5 years ago
07.15.16
D.L. Hughley Schools Fox News Anchor Megyn Kelly
 5 years ago
07.15.16
Tamar Braxton Offers Intimate Tour Inside Her Gorgeous…
 5 years ago
07.14.16
‘The Preachers’ Talk Open Marriage With Comedienne Monique
 5 years ago
01.29.21
Newlyweds Ciara And Russell Wilson Are All Smiles…
 5 years ago
07.08.16
Issa Rae Raises $500K In 24 Hours For…
 5 years ago
07.08.16
2016 Billboard Music Awards - Show
BET Throws Purple Shade At Billboard’s Prince Tribute
 5 years ago
07.02.19
Photos
Close