Community Connection Wednesday June 23rd 2021

06.23.21
Faith Leaders Roundtable: Racial Equity as it Relates to Schools and the Church Congregations

*ONLINE EVENT* Thursday June 24th at 6:00 PM

Streaming LIVE on facebook.com/IndyRecorder
Please complete the form below to register for the event. A link to view the live panel discussion will be sent to your email address 24 hours before the scheduled event.
Phone Guests:
Dr. Carlos W. Perkins – Senior Pastor, Bethel AME Cathedral Indianapolis, Indiana
Patrick Jones – Senior Vice President of Leadership and Equity, The Mind Trust

Open Lines 1:30 – End of Show

