Community Connection Wednesday June 23rd 2021
Faith Leaders Roundtable: Racial Equity as it Relates to Schools and the Church Congregations
*ONLINE EVENT* Thursday June 24th at 6:00 PM
Streaming LIVE on facebook.com/IndyRecorder
Phone Guests:
Dr. Carlos W. Perkins – Senior Pastor, Bethel AME Cathedral Indianapolis, Indiana
Patrick Jones – Senior Vice President of Leadership and Equity, The Mind Trust
Open Lines 1:30 – End of Show
