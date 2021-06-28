Need Help With Clothes For School? The Center Township Trustee Office Can Help!

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Need Help With Clothes For School?

The Center Township Trustee Office Has Extended Their School Clothing/Uniform Vouchers Through July 1st!

$150 Available For Qualifying Children

For Help, Go To The Center Township Trustree’s Office This Week

9AM – 3PM at 863 Massachusetts Avenue Indianapolis, IN 46204

The Center Township of Marion County Trustees Office Is Giving Away Clothes/Uniforms for Eligible Students Attending Public, Private, and Charter Schools For Grades 1-12 & Live Within The Boundaries Of Center Township. Verification Is Required.

For more info call: 317-633-3610 ext 3371

