Need Help With Clothes For School? The Center Township Trustee Office Can Help!

Need Help With Clothes For School?
The Center Township Trustee Office Has Extended Their School Clothing/Uniform Vouchers Through July 1st!
$150 Available For Qualifying Children
 
For Help, Go To The Center Township Trustree’s Office This Week
9AM – 3PM at 863 Massachusetts Avenue Indianapolis, IN 46204
 
The Center Township of Marion County Trustees Office Is Giving Away Clothes/Uniforms for Eligible Students Attending Public, Private, and Charter Schools For Grades 1-12 & Live Within The Boundaries Of Center Township. Verification Is Required.
 
For more info call: 317-633-3610 ext 3371
 

