Community Connection Monday July 12th 2021

We Went Live With National Concert Promoter, Radio & TV Personality Geno Shelton!

Phone Guest: Geno Shelton – National Concert Promoter, Radio & TV Personality

Care Of Life Center 1st Annual Fundraiser “We Care” Extravaganza – Hosted By New Life Missionary Baptist Church of Indianapolis. Saturday July 17th, 2021 from 11:00am-4:00pm At 6433 Washington Street Suite 190

About the “We Care” Extravaganza:

“The “We Care” Extravaganza will be a fun filled day that’s open to all. We are now spreading the word to many Homeless Shelters and to area Community Centers. We will be providing Clothes, Food, Free Haircuts, Resource Information and Free Covid Testing. We truly need your help in making this a great event a success. Please make all donations payable to Care Of Life Center”

More Info: “Care of Life Center would like to invite you to become a program Sponsor for our 1st Annual Fundraiser. Care of Life Center is an organization that aides the Homeless Population including But-Not-Limited to Homeless Veterans, in getting a wide variety of services and necessary resources in order to ultimately transition them back into mainstream society with the tools necessary for success.

We are currently seeking funding partners to help our mission. The population of Homeless is steadily growing and we would like to see it decline.

Care of Life Center will offer Drug and Alcohol Abuse Counseling, Mental Health Referrals, Life Skills Coaching and so much more. Community Support is essential.

With your generous donations we will be able to provide these much needed services.

Our first Fundraiser will be “We Care” Extravaganza Hosted By New Life Missionary Baptist Church of Indianapolis. Saturday July 17th, 2021 from 11:00am-4:00pm, at 6433 Washington Street Suite 190.

Location: 7399 N Shadeland Ave #307 Indianapoli, IN 46256

Phone Guests: Pastor Robbie Bacon, Sr – Founder, Care Of Life Center

Shonda Bacon – Co-Founder, Care Of Life Center

Child Advocates Inc. Shares Newly Released Info About The City’s CASA Contract.

A Portion of the Press Release Info: “Independent Audit Shows Child Advocates Complied with City’s CASA Contract

Child Advocates and its board of directors are pleased to announce that a forensic audit by Clifton Larsen Allen (CLA), an independent auditor, has determined that Child Advocates was in full compliance with its contract with the City of Indianapolis as the CASA (court-appointed special advocate) for children in Marion County. CLA examined the contract requirements and information from Child Advocates to confirm its results in a thorough report.”

Phone Guests: Cindy Booth – CEO/Executive Director, Child Advocates

Rachel Roman-Lagunas – Director of Child Advocates’ Direct Representation Program

Coburn Place Virtual Lemonade Stand Fundraiser Help Give The Kids of Survivors of Interpersonal Abuse Back To School Help.

About: “A Coburn Place tradition. Your gift sets kids of survivors up for success, helping with art and school supplies, activities, field trip fees, movie passes for good grades, and much-needed mobile hot spots. We don’t just give the children we serve safe homes. We give them a place to grow and just be a kid.”

How Your Donation Helps: $25.00 – 1 PAIR OF BACK-TO-SCHOOL SHOES

$50.00 – 1 SCHOOL UNIFORM

$100.00 – 10 PACKAGES OF SOCKS

$150.00 – MODEL KITS FOR SUMMER CAMP KIDS

$250.00 – TRANSPORTATION AND FIELD TRIP FEES FOR ONE KID

$500.00 – EXTRACURRICULAR ACTIVITIES AND SNACKS FOR ONE MONTH

$1,000.00 – 10 MOBILE HOT SPOTS FOR KIDS TO USE AT HOME

Phone Guest: Teia Sherrell – Coburn Place Children’s Services Coordinator

