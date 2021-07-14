Community Connection Tuesday July 13th 2021

Councillor Maggie A. Lewis of District 10 Joined Us To Catch Us Up On The Mayors Newly Passed 3 Million Dollar Crime/Violence Prevention Strategies Initiative And More!

“The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department will embark on a three-year plan to increase diversity within its force, an effort to be spearheaded by its new diversity and inclusion council of 30 officers.”

Capt. John Walton From The IMPD Diversity & Inclusion Department as well as Officer Randy Diaz The IMPD Immigrant Outreach Officer Joined Us Live.

Mya Smith-Edmonds , The First Female African-American Next Generation McDonald’s Ownwer/Operator To Own Seven McDonald’s Restauruants (In Central Indiana) Joined Us Live To Tell Us About What Is New At McDonald’s .

McDonalds Black and Positively Golden: https://www.mcdonalds.com/us/en-us/black-and-positively-golden.html?fbclid=IwAR28zuNCHgUUuYwbmNEIKYTRQKnv6sNxBsthTIdxEwpItqPowyiyZpCphio

About: Black & Positively Golden® is a movement to uplift our communities. To help individuals and organizations take action to revive, protect and strengthen our culture. To use education and entrepreneurship to help build the next generation of Black Excellence. And to tell stories of truth, power, and pride. Join in and follow @wearegolden on Instagram.