Community Connection Tuesday July 13th 2021

Councillor Maggie A. Lewis of District 10 Joined Us To Catch Us Up On The Mayors Newly Passed 3 Million Dollar Crime/Violence Prevention Strategies Initiative And More!

Phone Guest:
Maggie Lewis – CCC Majority Leader, Council District 10 (D)

Capt. John Walton From The IMPD Diversity & Inclusion Department as well as Officer Randy Diaz The IMPD Immigrant Outreach Officer Joined Us Live.

Learn About The New 3 Year Plan To Increase Diversity Within Its Force.

Find the article on the IndyStar here:
“The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department will embark on a three-year plan to increase diversity within its force, an effort to be spearheaded by its new diversity and inclusion council of 30 officers.”
IMPD office of Diversity and Inclusion: https://www.indy.gov/activity/diversity-and-inclusion
Phone Guests:
Capt. John Walton – Director, IMPD Diversity & Inclusion Department
Officer Randy Diaz – IMPD Immigrant Outreach Officer

Mya Smith-Edmonds, The First Female African-American Next Generation McDonald’s Ownwer/Operator To Own Seven McDonald’s Restauruants (In Central Indiana) Joined Us Live To Tell Us About What Is New At McDonald’s.

McDonalds Black and Positively Golden:
About:
Black & Positively Golden® is a movement to uplift our communities. To help individuals and organizations take action to revive, protect and strengthen our culture. To use education and entrepreneurship to help build the next generation of Black Excellence. And to tell stories of truth, power, and pride. Join in and follow @wearegolden on Instagram.
New MyMcDonald’s Rewards Has Launched:

