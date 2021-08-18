Indy
Indianapolis airport hosting job fair Aug. 24

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Airport Authority is hosting a job fair on Aug. 24 as it looks to fill several positions in different areas.

The job fair is scheduled from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the South Ticketing Hall at the Indianapolis International Airport. Interviews will be conducted during the job fair and some positions may be filled on-site.

Employees are needed to work in different areas including food and beverage, retail, warehousing, rental car service, auto mechanical work, maintenance, information technology, parking, procurement, public safety and guest services.

Applicants should bring their resumes and be prepared to talk about their skills, experiences and capabilities.

“Companies across the country are facing staff shortages, and we’re seeing that trend play out here in Indy as well,” Mario Rodriguez, executive director of the airport authority, said in the release. “But the good news is we’re hiring, our concessionaires and rental car partners are hiring, and there’s opportunity here for good people to do good work and build rewarding careers.”

Indianapolis airport hosting job fair Aug. 24  was originally published on wtlcfm.com

