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Colts, Purdue Create Educational ‘Colts STEAM Combine’

The Indianapolis Colts and Purdue University announced the launch of the Colts STEAM Combine, an interactive educational experience designed to inspire K-12 students.

Published on August 27, 2026
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Colt's Steam Combine powered by Purdue University logo

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts and Purdue University have teamed up to launch the “Colts STEAM Combine.”

The combine is an interactive educational experience aimed at inspiring K-12 students through hands-on exploration of science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics.

“Purdue is sharing its strengths in STEAM disciplines to team up with the Colts to develop meaningful education and career pathways in Indianapolis,” said David Umulis, Senior Vice Provost for Purdue Indianapolis. “Through this partnership, Purdue and the Colts are creating experiences that explore science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics through the lens of sports, helping students and families see how classroom skills translate into real-world careers right here in Indiana’s capital city.”

The event is set for Nov. 1 at Lucas Oil Stadium. Students will learn how STEAM is used both on and off the field through demonstrations from Purdue students and faculty and will explore future academic opportunities and career pathways.

Tickets are $50 and available for purchase at Colts.com/STEAM. The ticket includes admission to the combine and to the Colts-Dolphins game at Lucas Oil Stadium on Nov. 15.

Colts, Purdue Create Educational ‘Colts STEAM Combine’ was originally published on wibc.com

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