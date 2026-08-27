Listen Live
Close
The Nightly Spirit

LISTEN: Darlene McCoy Drops New Single “Don’t Worry”

The Nightly Spirit's own Darlene McCoy has new music on the way, starting with a blend of gospel and house on lead single "Don't Worry."

Published on August 27, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Help in the Heartland. Central Indiana flood relief. When the waters rise, Hoosiers rise higher. Supporting American Red Cross disaster relief.
Angie Stone Homegoing Service
Paras Griffin

She blesses us with her voice on a weekly basis as host of The Nightly Spirit, and now Darlene McCoy is ready to get back to her pride and joy as a singer with the upcoming release of a new EP titled Me and My House.

As hinted at in the title, the project is set to include a forward-thinking blend of gospel and dance music that fans can get a preview of with the lead single, “Don’t Worry.”

In case you were wondering why she’s adamant about bringing the two genres together, well, Darlene was able to explain it better than we can in a recently posted Instagram video seen below:

RELATED: Justin Radford Releases New Music Featuring Darlene McCoy

McCoy serenades with her unmistakeable voice over a foot-tapping beat that admittedly sounds more fit for the club than church. However, as we’ve come to understand through avenues like Christian rap and even gospel reggae, there’s no limit to how the Lord’s word can be delivered in song. “I’ve never seen the righteous forsaken,” she chants as the production bounces on, and it’s followed by other affirmations of faith that let you know that her purpose in creating the song is much bigger than simply trying to get your body rocking.

Me and My House is the latest in a string of EPs and singles released by Darlene as fans continue to hold out for a proper follow-up to her 2007 self-titled debut album. She first showed an affinity towards house music with the release of her 2025 promo single, “Dancing Through The Night,” and it looks like she hasn’t lost the motivation to move just yet.

Listen to “Don’t Worry” by Darlene McCoy below, and stay tuned for the upcoming release of her highly anticipated EP, Me and My House:

LISTEN: Darlene McCoy Drops New Single “Don’t Worry” was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

More from Praise Indy
Recent
Local  |  Staff

Colts, Purdue Create Educational ‘Colts STEAM Combine’

Comments
The Nightly Spirit  |  Keenan Higgins

LISTEN: Darlene McCoy Drops New Single “Don’t Worry”

Comments
News  |  Zack Linly

Why Is Donald Trump Always Trying To Rename Something, And Why Is He Trying To Ruin The Kennedy Center? [Op-Ed]

Comments
National  |  24/7 News

NFL Eliminating Pro Bowl Game

Comments
Style & Fashion  |  Lauren E. Williams

Naomi Osaka Is Feeding The Girls Fashion Ahead Of Her US Open Play

Comments
Community Connection UPDATE HEADER
all news  |  Eric Garnes

Community Connection – August 26, 2026 – Tina Cosby Live @ Kroger in Noblesville for Help in the Heartland

Comments
4:19
Entertainment  |  egmasylne

Deya Smith Explains Why Softness Is a Form of Power

Comments
5 Items
News  |  Nia Noelle

What We Need to Know: HBCU News, Dolly Parton Passing & More

Comments
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Federal Disaster Aid Approved for Indiana

Comments
Community Connection UPDATE HEADER
all news  |  Eric Garnes

Community Connection – August 25 2026 – Tina Cosby talks to Max Engling – Kheyarra Johnson – Dariel Edwards and Emily Wilkes

Comments

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close