The world premiere of Three Corners of Deception (The Movie) will take place at Black Iris Estate Sunday, August 29th at 7pm.

The Gala to celebrate this momentous occasion will begin at 3pm with the after party immediately following the premiere.

“Indianapolis movie goers join us on August 29th for the world premiere of “Three Corners of Deception”. This Red Carpet Celebration is a Dress to Impress event. Come meet the cast, crew and creators of this riveting independent film. Enjoy cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, live music, and the first ever public showing of “Three Corners of Deception”

“Voted the best Human Rights at The Toronto International Women Film Festival. Three Corners of Deception delivers romance, drama and human struggle that will have you on the edge of your seat.”

This exciting event starts at 3pm and goes until Midnight. The movie will premiere at 7pm. Tickets go on sale the day of the event at 2pm. $50 per person at the venue. Black Iris Estate 5801 E 116th St, Carmel, IN 46033

If you can’t make this Red Carpet Event, you can see this film at Kan Kan Indy on October 5th. Tickets go on sale in September

“Three Corners of Deception” a story about how a college law professor and an attorney falling in love and getting married and shortly thereafter starting a family. It wasn’t long before the Professor realized he wasn’t the man he portrayed himself to be. The marriage ended hastily after a year, and a custody battle over their son ensued. The divorce and custody battle are carried out in a court of law that was filled with more deception than the marriage itself.” https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kR4_uxOJkiI&t=4s”

Phone Guest: Dr. Maleeka Clary – Writer, director and leading lady—“THREE CORNERS OF DECEPTION”

