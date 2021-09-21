2021 Walk to End Alzheimer’s October 2nd – Indianapolis, IN

IUPUI’s Carroll Stadium 1001 West New York Street Indianapolis, IN 46202

About:

“Walk to End Alzheimer’s is happening — and you can join us at your local event or Walk From Home in your neighborhood. No matter where you participate, know that your health and safety are our top priorities. All local events will implement safety protocols including physical distancing, contactless registration, hand sanitizing stations and more. Per CDC guidelines around crowded outdoor settings, we ask that all Walk attendees be vaccinated against COVID-19 or wear a mask when in an overcrowded area. Masks will be available on-site.”