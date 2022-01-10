Community Connection Monday January 10th 2022

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

President Of The Indy Black Chamber of Commerce Larry Williams Jr. Taught Us How Local Black & Minority Businesses Can Benefit From Indianapolis Events. Learn More; https://indybcc.org/ Phone Guest: Larry Williams Jr. – President, Indianapolis Black Chamber of Commerce The White House COVID-19 Response Team Sr. Policy Advisor For Covid-19 Equity Dr. Cameron Webb Joined Us Live!

“In his role with the White House Covid-19 Response Team, he’s in charge of addressing issues of racial disparities and of ensuring equitable distribution of the vaccine.”

Doctor Cameron Webb Named White House Senior Policy Adviser for COVID-19 Equity: https://med.virginia.edu/…/webb-named-white-house…/

Phone Guest: Dr. Cameron Webb – White House COVID-19 Response Team, Sr. Policy Advisor For Covid-19 Equity

