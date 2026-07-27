Eliminating programs addressing social inequities hinders progress towards equity

Promoting diversity and inclusion requires addressing systemic barriers and misinformation

Civic engagement through voting and community involvement is crucial for positive change

Community Connection – July 27, 2026 – Tina Cosby with Open Lines and producer Eric

The State of Our Community: A Conversation on DEI, Education, and More

As we navigate the complexities of our society, it’s essential to have open and honest conversations about the issues that affect us all. In this episode of Community Connection, host Tina Cosby tackles some of the most pressing topics of our time, including diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI), education, and the importance of voting.

One of the most striking moments in the episode comes when Tina discusses the recent elimination of the Indiana Commission on the Social Status of Black Males. As she notes, “It’s like, why can’t we just have a college where everybody can go? If everybody could go to college, we wouldn’t have HBCUs.” This poignant comment highlights the need for equal access to education and opportunities for all.

Tina also delves into the topic of DEI, citing the recent actions of Governor Mike Braun, who has eliminated various programs and initiatives aimed at promoting diversity and inclusion. As Representative Vernon Smith, a Democrat from Gary, Indiana, notes in an op-ed read by Tina, “Resistance to DEI initiatives often stems from misunderstanding, misinformation, or outright opposition to equity.” This quote underscores the importance of understanding and addressing the systemic barriers that have long existed in our society.

The conversation also touches on the topic of education, with Tina discussing the importance of voting and the need for citizens to be informed about the issues that affect them. As she notes, “Voting works better than the electoral college.” This emphasis on civic engagement is crucial in today’s society, where misinformation and disinformation can spread quickly.

In addition to these topics, the episode covers the recent outbreak of cyclosporiasis, a parasitic infection linked to contaminated lettuce, and the importance of hand-washing and hygiene. Tina also discusses the recent mass shooting in Seattle, Washington, and the need for community conversations about violence and its impact on our society.

Throughout the episode, Tina engages with her callers, discussing their thoughts and concerns about the issues of the day. One caller, Pat, shares her frustration about the proposed deportation of Haitian immigrants, while another, Gene, discusses the importance of understanding human nature and the need to address systemic barriers.

As the episode comes to a close, Tina reminds listeners that there are still many ways to get involved and make a difference in their communities. Whether it’s volunteering, voting, or simply being an informed citizen, every action counts. So, tune in to this episode of Community Connection to hear more about these important topics and join the conversation.

Listen to the full episode to hear more about:

The elimination of the Indiana Commission on the Social Status of Black Males

The importance of DEI initiatives and addressing systemic barriers

The need for civic engagement and voting

The recent outbreak of cyclosporiasis and the importance of hand-washing and hygiene

Community conversations about violence and its impact on our society

Don’t miss this thought-provoking episode of Community Connection. Listen now and join the conversation!