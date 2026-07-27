Money Monday | Smart Ways to Save on Back-to-School Costs

Take inventory of unused supplies from previous years to reduce new purchases.

Leverage community resources like backpack giveaways to cut costs.

Communicate openly about finances to help kids understand spending decisions.

Source: R1 Digital / other

With the final weeks of summer winding down, many families are preparing for one of the biggest shopping seasons of the year: back-to-school. From notebooks and backpacks to college dorm essentials, expenses can add up quickly. According to recent surveys, shoppers expect to spend hundreds of dollars on supplies, clothing, and books before classes begin.

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During a recent appearance on Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell, finance and legacy expert Jini Thornton offered practical advice to help parents and students stretch their budgets without sacrificing what they need for a successful school year.

One of Thornton’s first recommendations was surprisingly simple: shop at home before heading to the store.

She encouraged families to take inventory of school supplies left over from previous years. Items like notebooks, folders, calculators, pencils, and backpacks often have plenty of life left in them. Thornton also suggested checking with older siblings who may have unused supplies tucked away before purchasing everything new.

For families working with limited budgets, she said there is no shame in asking relatives and friends if they have extra school supplies available. Many households have unused items sitting in drawers that could help reduce costs.

Thornton also reminded parents that school expenses don’t stop after elementary or high school. College students often face hidden costs that families don’t always plan for.

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While tuition, housing, and textbooks usually receive the most attention, she noted that dorm room decorations, holiday travel, club membership fees, and everyday spending on food can quickly increase the total cost of attending college. She encouraged students to make the most of campus meal plans instead of regularly spending money eating off campus.

When discussing college finances, Thornton urged parents to avoid putting their own financial future at risk.

She cautioned against draining retirement accounts or taking on overwhelming debt to pay for a school that may be beyond a family’s budget. Instead, she encouraged parents to choose educational options they can realistically afford while protecting their long-term financial security.

Thornton also believes honest conversations about money can help children better understand financial decisions. She shared that her own mother openly discussed household finances while raising her, making it easier to understand when certain expenses simply weren’t possible.

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Mr. Griff added another helpful reminder for parents searching for school supplies. He encouraged families to take advantage of community backpack giveaways hosted by churches, radio stations, and local organizations during the back-to-school season.

As students prepare to head back into the classroom, Thornton’s message was clear: careful planning, smart spending, and open communication can help families start the school year on solid financial footing without creating unnecessary financial stress.

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Money Monday | Smart Ways to Save on Back-to-School Costs was originally published on getuperica.com