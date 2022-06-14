PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Community Connection Tuesday June 14th 2022

IMPD Chief Communications Officer Alexa Greenberg Joined Us Live!

“June will be her one year as the Chief Communications Officer!She is one of the most senior non-sworn members of the IMPD staff and regularly advises the chief of police on communications strategies.She brings an outside perspective to the senior staff and guides the communications strategy of IMPD.”

IMPD Website: https://www.facebook.com/IMPDNews

INDIANA JUNETEENTH CELEBRATION – WTF TOUR

June 18th Doors Open At 5:00 PM, Show Starts At 6:00 PM

Starring: ZappThe Original Lakeside,Average White BandThe Bar-Kays,Klymaxx feat Bernadette Cooper,Trouble Funk,Circle City BandEbony Rhythm Funk Campaign

Ticket info: http://djgeno.net/

Madame Walker Legacy Center Block Party

June 18th & 19th from Noon – 5:00 PM At The Art & Soul Stage – 617 Indiana Ave.

FREE BLOCK PARTY!

Celebrating the Madam Walker Legacy Center’s 95th Anniversary!

Art and Soul Stage, Grown Folks Zone & Kids Zone!

Featuring Performances By: Kelsi Marie, Alaina Renai, J Stokes, Marrialle Sellars, Bashiri Asad, Okara Imani, Sandy Lomax & Gregg Bacon, Clint Breeze & The Groove, Mariah Ivey, Gabrielle Patterson, Januarie York, Too Black, Dante Fratturo, Mat Davis, Chantel Massey, Corey Ewing

With Sounds By:DJ Mama Mia, DJ Freddie Fresh, DJ DNASTY, DJ Sounds By Todd