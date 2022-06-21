CLOSE
Billboard Gospel Air Play Chart
Week of June 25th
JEKALYN CARR “My Portion” is #1!!! This makes Jekalyn’s 6th #1 single at Gospel radio and her 10th Billboard #1 as an independent artist! See the full lists below…
1. My Portion Jekaylyn Carr
2. All of My Help Ricky Dillard
3. Never Let Me Down James Fortune
4. Come By Here Dawkins & Dawkins
5. Never Knew Love Charles Jenkins f/Stephanie Mills
6. Positive Erica Campbell
7. Hallelujah Fred Hammond
8. Still Gon Trust Joshua Rogers
9. Satisfied Todd Dulaney f/Smokie Norful
10. He Did It For Me Tamela Mann
11. He Kept Me Lamont Sanders
12. Sure As Brian Courtney Wilson
13. Let Him In Jokia
14. When I Pray DOE
15. Thankful JJ Hairston
16. All In Your Hands Marvin Sapp
17. One Touch Jabari Johnson
18. Jehovah Jireh Zak Williams & 1Akord
19. Call Jor’Dan Armstrong f/Erica Campbell
20. Building, What Are You Waiting For Erica Reed
Source: Billboard Magazine
Jekalyn Carr Is Number One This Week On Billboard’s Gospel Air Play Chart was originally published on praisedc.com