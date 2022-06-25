PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

According to the bellereport.com

Jekalyn Carr Set to Co-Hosts

37th Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards as

“My Portion” Hits #1 On Billboard’s Gospel Airplay Chart

Atlanta, GA – June 21, 2022 – Though she wears many hats, powerhouse singer Jekalyn Carr continues her winning season as a recording artist. In July, Carr will co-host the 37th Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards alongside the gifted Kierra Sheard-Kelly. This is a double first for Carr, who is the youngest artist to co-host the show for two consecutive years. This will also be the first year that two female artists assume co-hosting duties.

At radio, Carr’s single “My Portion” has hit the #1 position on Billboard’s Gospel Airplay chart, making it her sixth #1 radio single and bringing her tally of career number ones to 10.

In April, Carr received enormous media attention for her showstopping Grammy Award look. She was named one of the evening’s best dressed by Variety, Deadline, Eonline, People, Essence and more. A show-stopping look like that doesn’t come together without advance planning and preparation. This behind-the-scenes video shows just how Jekalyn did it.