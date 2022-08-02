I Hate The Homies “The Deshaun Watson Decision” | Episode 11

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

The homies kick off this week’s podcast to pay homage to one of the greatest athletes of all time, Bill Russell who passed away this past weekend (1:32). Then we get right to it: An independent arbitrator recommends a six-game suspension for Cleveland Browns Quarterback Deshaun Watson. The NFL has to this Thursday to appeal the decision. Is this suspension long enough (5:57)?

If backup QB Jacoby Brissett starts the season on fire, what do you do (10:17)?

We also get into Kyler Murray’s huge contract with the Arizona Cardinals and the conversation around Black QBs (17:52), Will Smith’s Apology (31:24) and more.

