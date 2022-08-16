PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Community Connection Tuesday August 16th 2022

Open Lines

ALLYSHIP IN ACTION: 10 PRACTICES FOR LIVING INCLUSIVELY& ALLYSHIP IN ACTION WORKBOOK – Book

About: “Take actionable steps towards individual and systemic change… By bringing allyship into action.”

Get The Book Here: https://nextpivotpoint.com/allyship-in-action-book/

Guest: Author, Speaker, DEI Expert, As Well As Founder/CEO of Next Pivot Point Julie Kratz Joins Us Live!

Marble’s Southern Cookery Owner Lee Marble Passed Away Last Week. The Family Joined Us Live On Community Connection. Funeral Arrangements Below.

The Funeral Arrangements are as follows :

The Wake : Friday August 19th, 2022Crown Hill Cemetery (700 West 38th st, Indianapolis, IN 46208)10:00 a.m.-8:00 P.M.

Funeral: Saturday August 20th, 2022Crown Hill Cemetery (700 West 38th st, Indianapolis, IN 46208)11:00 am – 2:00 Pm

Phone Guests:

Sheila Buckner – Lee Marble’s Oldest Daughter

Vivian Brown – Lee Marble’s Youngest Daughter

Brandon Buckley – Lee Marble’s Grandson