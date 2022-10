PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

The Mississippi Mass Choir Live Recording via the bellereport.com

The Mississippi Mass Choir will be recording live in Flowood Mississippi Friday October 28th. Their project IX “We Still Believe” will feature many Gospel greats such as Brian Courtney Wilson, Crystal Aikin, Rev. Milton Bingham, Tina Campbell, Myron Butler & Paul Porter. They were scheduled to record before the pandemic and will now record their ninth album live.

