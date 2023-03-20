Women's History Month

Women’s History Month Honorees On Behalf Of Praise Indy!

Published on March 20, 2023
Take a look at our list of Women’s History Month Honorees on behalf of Praise Indy below Presented By Eskanazi Health!

Rev. Janai Shirley Ann Downs

Kiahna W. Davis

Kimberly Lawrence-Curry

Raimeka Graham

Tina Cosby

Judeth Thomas

Dr. Aleesia Johnson

Dr. Terry Whitt Bailey 

Dr. Allison Barber

Tamika Catchings

