Take a look at our list of Women’s History Month Honorees on behalf of Praise Indy below Presented By Eskanazi Health!
Rev. Janai Shirley Ann Downs
Kiahna W. Davis
Kimberly Lawrence-Curry
Raimeka Graham
Tina Cosby
Judeth Thomas
Dr. Aleesia Johnson
Dr. Terry Whitt Bailey
Dr. Allison Barber
Tamika Catchings
-
8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack
-
How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?
-
Lamar Sally Speaks On Ex-Wife Sherri Shepherd & Their Surrogate Baby
-
Israel Houghton Reveals Divorce From Wife, Accepts Blame: ‘I Failed And Sinned In My Marriage’
-
Harsh Reality For 'Extreme Makeover' Homes In Foreclosure
-
Deitrick Haddon Ex-wife, Damita Haddon, Finally Breaks Her Silence!
-
Joyce Meyer Ministries Denies Any Responsibility in Former Employee's Murder of Family
-
What Gospel Singer Jonathan McReynolds Looks For In A Woman: ‘I Like Authentic’