PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Good Morning BT with Bo Thompson & Beth Troutman for Tuesday, July 11th, including guests Brett Winterble talking about President Biden’s reported anger issues, Brett Jensen live from Pamplona Spain where he participated – without injury – in the Running of the Bulls, and Mark Garrison with his Dirty Restaurant Tuesday report.

#ICYMI: Good Morning BT Entire Tuesday, July 11th Show was originally published on wbt.com