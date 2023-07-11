Listen Live
News

#ICYMI: Good Morning BT Entire Tuesday, July 11th Show

#ICYMI: Good Morning BT Entire Tuesday, July 11th Show

Published on July 11, 2023

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE

Good Morning BT with Bo Thompson & Beth Troutman for Tuesday, July 11th, including guests Brett Winterble talking about President Biden’s reported anger issues, Brett Jensen live from Pamplona Spain where he participated – without injury – in the Running of the Bulls, and Mark Garrison with his Dirty Restaurant Tuesday report.

#ICYMI: Good Morning BT Entire Tuesday, July 11th Show  was originally published on wbt.com

More from AM 1310: The Light

AM 1310: The Light

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close