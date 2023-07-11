ICYMI: Good Morning BT Entire Tuesday, July 11th Show

Good Morning BT with Bo Thompson & Beth Troutman for Tuesday, July 11th, including guests Brett Winterble talking about President Biden’s reported anger issues, Brett Jensen live from Pamplona Spain where he participated – without injury – in the Running of the Bulls, and Mark Garrison with his Dirty Restaurant Tuesday report.
