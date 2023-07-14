Listen Live
Community Connection

Community Connection Friday July 14th 2023

Published on July 14, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Click to Listen Live
PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE

Community Connection Friday July 14th 2023

Community Connection Live From The Indiana Convention Center & IBE’s Summer Celebration Black & Minority Health Fair!

This Is A FREE Event Happening All Weekend With Over $4,000 In FREE screenings Available!

Health Fair Website: https://www.inbmhf.com/

Health Fair Hours:

JULY 13 | 4 PM – 8 PM

JULY 14 | 1 PM – 7 PM

JULY 15 | 10 AM – 8 PM

JULY 16 | 12 PM – 6 PM

More from Praise Indy

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close