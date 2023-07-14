Community Connection Friday July 14th 2023
Community Connection Live From The Indiana Convention Center & IBE’s Summer Celebration Black & Minority Health Fair!
This Is A FREE Event Happening All Weekend With Over $4,000 In FREE screenings Available!
Health Fair Website: https://www.inbmhf.com/
Health Fair Hours:
JULY 13 | 4 PM – 8 PM
JULY 14 | 1 PM – 7 PM
JULY 15 | 10 AM – 8 PM
JULY 16 | 12 PM – 6 PM
