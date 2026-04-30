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Americans Balk Featuring Donald Trump's Face

No One Asked For This: Donald Trump Will Desecrate U.S. Passports With His Orange Mug

We wished we were making this up, but it is indeed happening.

Published on April 30, 2026

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  • Trump's mug and signature will only live in SOME passports, beginning in July, and it will commemorate the country's 250th birthday, a day that has absolutely nothing to do with him. But being the malignant narcissist he is, of course, he would hijack the occasion.
  • It's unclear if those pages will be used for stamps.
  • As expected, the announcement is being met with waves of criticism because no one, not a single soul, asked for this.
Getty Images / Donald Trump

People use their passports to jetset out of the country to get away from Donald Trump and his political nonsense, but that’s about to change when Trump puts his face in some U.S. passports.

We wished we were making this up, but it is indeed happening.

Orange Mussolini is notorious for slapping his name on things, mostly buildings. Still, he is taking this practice to another level during his second unfortunate stint as President of the United States.

He has already put his name on the Kennedy Center, much to the dismay of everyone, coins, even adding his obnoxious signature on dollar bills, the Bible, and now he’s disgracing U.S. passports.

According to reports, Trump’s mug and signature will only live in SOME passports, beginning in July, and it will commemorate the country’s 250th birthday, a day that has absolutely nothing to do with him. But being the malignant narcissist he is, of course, he would hijack the occasion.

Deadline reports that those limited passports will have a page featuring Trump’s face in front of text from the Declaration of Independence, with an American flag below him. His signature will appear in gold above the United States of America.

It’s unclear if those pages will be used for stamps.

As expected, the announcement is being met with waves of criticism because no one, not a single soul, asked for this.

“We are North Korea now. Good job MAGA,” one user wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Another social media user wrote, “and y’all get mad when people compare him to a dictator.”

Bruh.

You deserve all of the judgment if you want a passport with Trump’s face on it.

There are more reactions below.

No One Asked For This: Donald Trump Will Desecrate U.S. Passports With His Orange Mug was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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No One Asked For This: Donald Trump Will Desecrate U.S. Passports With His Orange Mug

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