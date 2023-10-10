Carmel Synagogue Increases Security Following Israel-Hamas War

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS –Rabbi Ben Sendrow of Carmel says there is no excuse for the unprovoked attacks on Israel by Hamas terrorists last weekend. He says the action in the Middle East has forced him to increase security at his synagogue, Shaarey Tefilla.

The conflict between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas has been ongoing for four days. The violence escalated after surprise attacks by Hamas on Israel over the weekend, resulting in over one thousand fatalities.

In response, Israel has launched numerous airstrikes on Gaza, the 140-square-mile area controlled by Hamas.

“I feel shocked, deep sorrow, and outrage at this unprovoked and evil attack on civilians,” Sendrow said. “I do not believe that the Palestinians want peace. I don’t believe that they want a two-state solution. They could’ve had it at least five times over if that is what they wanted.”

Israel plans to distribute assault rifles to volunteer teams in border communities and mixed Jewish-Arab towns. Today, the nation’s national security minister outlined the plan in a social media post. At least ten thousand rifles, helmets, and flak jackets will be handed out.

Sendrow has announced that they have strengthened the security measures at Shaarey Tefilla, located in Carmel, in response to the recent attacks in Israel over the past weekend.

In 2018, the discovery of Nazi symbols on a structure adjacent to a synagogue in Indiana sparked widespread outrage and garnered support from the local community. The building was vandalized with two large Nazi flags, and two Iron Crosses were spray-painted on its walls.

“There are no religious institutions that I know of in America that need armed guards outside of their Sunday school, but synagogues do,” he added. “The acts of terrorism against Israel are indeed acts of anti-Semitism. The increase in anti-Semitic incidents in America is worrisome. We increased security [at Shaarey Tefilla] in obvious and not-so-obvious ways.”

