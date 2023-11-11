PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

According to the bellereport.com

“SOUL TRAIN AWARDS” 2023

PRESENTED BY BET

ANNOUNCES NOMINEES, PREMIERE DATE, AND NEW LOCATION

———

SUMMER WALKER, SZA, AND USHER LEAD WITH 9 NOMINATIONS EACH, FOLLOWED BY 21 SAVAGE WITH 8 NODS AND

COCO JONES AND VICTORIA MONÉT WITH 6 NODS EACH

———

SHIRLEY CAESAR, KIRK FRANKLIN, FRIDAYY FEAT. MAVERICK CITY MUSIC & MY MOM, KORYN HAWTHORNE

ERICA CAMPBELL, MAVERICK CITY MUSIC, CHANDLER MOORE, NAOMI RAINE, H.E.R. and KIRK FRANKLIN

NOMINATED FOR BEST GOSPEL/INSPIRAIONAL AWARD

———

“SOUL TRAIN AWARDS” 2023 PREMIERES

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 26 AT 8 PM ET/PT ON BET AND BET HER

———

#SOULTRAINAWARDS

NEW YORK, NY – November 5, 2023 – Today, BET announces the nominees, premiere date, and location of “Soul Train Awards” 2023, presented by BET. BET has released the official nominations for “Soul Train Awards” 2023, which recognizes the best in Soul, R&B, and Hip Hop from established industry legends and the next generation of promising artists. The official “Soul Train Awards” 2023 nominees were selected by a voting academy of esteemed music industry insiders, performers, and presenters. Taping from a new location in Los Angeles, CA, this year’s show will reimagine the traditional award show ceremony into an unforgettable Soulful Party in Hollywood, celebrating the best in soul music and the iconic legacy brand. “Soul Train Awards” 2023 premieres Sunday, November 26 at 8 PM ET/PT on BET and BET Her.

“Soul, R&B, and Hip Hop continue to top the charts and drive culture forward. This year, we are taking inspiration from these genres to innovate and disrupt the award show format while celebrating the legacy of Soul Train,” said Connie Orlando, EVP Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy. “We are proud of this year’s list of esteemed nominees and look to deliver an unforgettable night of Soul with our new location, performances, and show moments.”

Summer Walker, SZA, and Usher lead “Soul Train Awards” 2023 nominations with nine outstanding nods, marking a historic three-way tie. Summer Walker for ‘Best R&B/Soul Female Artist,’ ‘Album of the Year,’ ‘Song of the Year,’ ‘Video of The Year,’ ‘The Ashford and Simpson Songwriter’s Award,’ and twice for ‘Best Dance Performance,’ and ‘Best Collaboration.’ SZA for ‘Best R&B/Soul Female Artist,’ ‘Album of the Year,’ ‘Video of the Year,’ ‘Best Dance Performance,’ ‘Best Collaboration,’ and twice for ‘The Ashford and Simpson Songwriter’s Award,’ and ‘Song of the Year.’ Usher for ‘Certified Soul Award,’ ‘Best R&B/Soul Male Artist,’ ‘Song of the Year,’ ‘The Ashford and Simpson Songwriter’s Award,’ ‘Best Collaboration,’ and twice for ‘Best Dance Performance,’ and ‘Video of the Year.’ 21 Savage garnered the second most nods with eight nominations. Coco Jones and Victoria Monét are tied at six nods each, followed by Burna Boy, Chris Brown, Janelle Monáe, and October London with four nominations each.

The “Soul Train Awards” 2023, presented by BET, will feature an exciting lineup of electrifying performances, special moments, and appearances by some of the brightest stars in Black culture and entertainment. The annual event is committed to showcasing the impact of Soul Train on music and dance, from the ‘70s to today.

Connie Orlando, EVP, Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy will oversee the annual show and Executive Produce for BET with Jamal Noisette, VP, Specials & Music Programming. Jesse Collins, CEO of Jesse Collins Entertainment, to serve as Executive Producer of “Soul Train Awards” 2023 along with Jesse Collins Entertainment’s Jeannae Rouzan–Clay and Dionne Harmon.

The complete list of nominees for “Soul Train Awards” 2023:

BEST NEW ARTIST

AMBRÉ

AYRA STARR

COCO JONES

DOECHII

FLO

FRIDAYY

TYLA

WANMOR

CERTIFIED SOUL AWARD

ANTHONY HAMILTON

ASHANTI

CIARA

ERIC BELLINGER

MONICA

PJ MORTON

RONALD ISLEY & THE ISLEY BROTHERS

T-PAIN

USHER

BEST GOSPEL/INSPIRATIONAL AWARD

ALL OF THE GLORY SHIRLEY CAESAR

ALL THINGS KIRK FRANKLIN

CAME TOO FAR FRIDAYY FEAT. MAVERICK CITY MUSIC & MY MOM

CRY KORYN HAWTHORNE

FEEL ALRIGHT (BLESSED) ERICA CAMPBELL

GOD PROBLEMS MAVERICK CITY MUSIC, CHANDLER MOORE, NAOMI RAINE

THE JOURNEY H.E.R.

TRY LOVE KIRK FRANKLIN

BEST R&B/SOUL FEMALE ARTIST

ARI LENNOX

BEYONCÉ

COCO JONES

H.E.R.

JANELLE MONÁE

SUMMER WALKER

SZA

VICTORIA MONÉT

BEST R&B/SOUL MALE ARTIST

6LACK

BABYFACE

BRENT FAIYAZ

BURNA BOY

CHRIS BROWN

ERIC BELLINGER

OCTOBER LONDON

USHER

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

THE AGE OF PLEASURE JANELLE MONÁE

AGE/SEX/LOCATION ARI LENNOX

CLEAR 2: SOFT LIFE EP SUMMER WALKER

GIRLS NIGHT OUT (EXTENDED) BABYFACE

I TOLD THEM… BURNA BOY

JAGUAR II VICTORIA MONÉT

SOS SZA

WHAT I DIDN’T TELL YOU (DELUXE) COCO JONES

SONG OF THE YEAR

BACK TO YOUR PLACE OCTOBER LONDON

FAVORITE SONG TOOSII

GOOD GOOD USHER, SUMMER WALKER, 21 SAVAGE

ICU COCO JONES

KILL BILL SZA

LIPSTICK LOVER JANELLE MONÁE

ON MY MAMA VICTORIA MONÉT

SNOOZE SZA

THE ASHFORD AND SIMPSON SONGWRITER’S AWARD

BACK TO YOUR PLACE OCTOBER LONDON

FAVORITE SONG TOOSII

GOOD GOOD USHER, SUMMER WALKER, 21 SAVAGE

ICU COCO JONES

KILL BILL SZA

ON MY MAMA VICTORIA MONÉT

SITTIN’ ON TOP OF THE WORLD BURNA BOY FEAT. 21 SAVAGE

SNOOZE SZA

BEST DANCE PERFORMANCE

BETTER THANGS CIARA FEAT. SUMMER WALKER

BOYFRIEND USHER

GOOD GOOD USHER, SUMMER WALKER, 21 SAVAGE

HOW WE ROLL CIARA & CHRIS BROWN

ON MY MAMA VICTORIA MONÉT

SNOOZE SZA

SUMMER TOO HOT CHRIS BROWN

UNDER THE INFLUENCE CHRIS BROWN

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

BACK TO YOUR PLACE OCTOBER LONDON

BOY’S A LIAR PT. 2 PINKPANTHERESS & ICE SPICE

BOYFRIEND USHER

GOOD GOOD USHER, SUMMER WALKER, 21 SAVAGE

ICU COCO JONES

KILL BILL SZA

LIPSTICK LOVER JANELLE MONÁE

ON MY MAMA VICTORIA MONÉT

SPECIAL LIZZO

BEST GROUP

DVSN

FLO

JAGGED EDGE

KOOL & THE GANG

MAVERICK CITY MUSIC

PHONY PPL

RONALD ISLEY & THE ISLEY BROTHERS

TANK AND THE BANGAS

WANMOR

BEST COLLABORATION

AMERICA HAS A PROBLEM (REMIX) BEYONCÉ FEAT. KENDRICK LAMAR

BOY’S A LIAR, PT. 2 PINKPANTHERESS & ICE SPICE

CREEPIN’ (REMIX) METRO BOOMIN, THE WEEKND, DIDDY FEAT. 21 SAVAGE FLY GIRL FLO FEAT. MISSY ELLIOTT

GOOD GOOD USHER, SUMMER WALKER, 21 SAVAGE

SITTIN’ ON TOP OF THE WORLD BURNA BOY FEAT. 21 SAVAGE

SPECIAL LIZZO FEAT. SZA

TO SUMMER, FROM COLE (AUDIO HUG) SUMMER WALKER, J. COLE

About BET Media Group

The BET Media Group, a unit of Paramount (NASDAQ: PARAA; PARA; PARAP), is the world’s largest media company dedicated to entertaining, engaging, and empowering the Black community and championing Black culture. Connecting Black audiences through a portfolio of brands including BET, BET+, BET Gospel, BET HER, BET International, BET Jams, BET Soul, BET Studios, and VH1, the BET Media Group is a thriving media ecosystem of leading interconnected platforms across cable TV, streaming, digital, studios, live events and international.

For more information about BET, visit www.bet.com