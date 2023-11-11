According to the bellereport.com
“SOUL TRAIN AWARDS” 2023
PRESENTED BY BET
ANNOUNCES NOMINEES, PREMIERE DATE, AND NEW LOCATION
———
SUMMER WALKER, SZA, AND USHER LEAD WITH 9 NOMINATIONS EACH, FOLLOWED BY 21 SAVAGE WITH 8 NODS AND
COCO JONES AND VICTORIA MONÉT WITH 6 NODS EACH
———
SHIRLEY CAESAR, KIRK FRANKLIN, FRIDAYY FEAT. MAVERICK CITY MUSIC & MY MOM, KORYN HAWTHORNE
ERICA CAMPBELL, MAVERICK CITY MUSIC, CHANDLER MOORE, NAOMI RAINE, H.E.R. and KIRK FRANKLIN
NOMINATED FOR BEST GOSPEL/INSPIRAIONAL AWARD
———
“SOUL TRAIN AWARDS” 2023 PREMIERES
SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 26 AT 8 PM ET/PT ON BET AND BET HER
———
#SOULTRAINAWARDS
NEW YORK, NY – November 5, 2023 – Today, BET announces the nominees, premiere date, and location of “Soul Train Awards” 2023, presented by BET. BET has released the official nominations for “Soul Train Awards” 2023, which recognizes the best in Soul, R&B, and Hip Hop from established industry legends and the next generation of promising artists. The official “Soul Train Awards” 2023 nominees were selected by a voting academy of esteemed music industry insiders, performers, and presenters. Taping from a new location in Los Angeles, CA, this year’s show will reimagine the traditional award show ceremony into an unforgettable Soulful Party in Hollywood, celebrating the best in soul music and the iconic legacy brand. “Soul Train Awards” 2023 premieres Sunday, November 26 at 8 PM ET/PT on BET and BET Her.
“Soul, R&B, and Hip Hop continue to top the charts and drive culture forward. This year, we are taking inspiration from these genres to innovate and disrupt the award show format while celebrating the legacy of Soul Train,” said Connie Orlando, EVP Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy. “We are proud of this year’s list of esteemed nominees and look to deliver an unforgettable night of Soul with our new location, performances, and show moments.”
Summer Walker, SZA, and Usher lead “Soul Train Awards” 2023 nominations with nine outstanding nods, marking a historic three-way tie. Summer Walker for ‘Best R&B/Soul Female Artist,’ ‘Album of the Year,’ ‘Song of the Year,’ ‘Video of The Year,’ ‘The Ashford and Simpson Songwriter’s Award,’ and twice for ‘Best Dance Performance,’ and ‘Best Collaboration.’ SZA for ‘Best R&B/Soul Female Artist,’ ‘Album of the Year,’ ‘Video of the Year,’ ‘Best Dance Performance,’ ‘Best Collaboration,’ and twice for ‘The Ashford and Simpson Songwriter’s Award,’ and ‘Song of the Year.’ Usher for ‘Certified Soul Award,’ ‘Best R&B/Soul Male Artist,’ ‘Song of the Year,’ ‘The Ashford and Simpson Songwriter’s Award,’ ‘Best Collaboration,’ and twice for ‘Best Dance Performance,’ and ‘Video of the Year.’ 21 Savage garnered the second most nods with eight nominations. Coco Jones and Victoria Monét are tied at six nods each, followed by Burna Boy, Chris Brown, Janelle Monáe, and October London with four nominations each.
The “Soul Train Awards” 2023, presented by BET, will feature an exciting lineup of electrifying performances, special moments, and appearances by some of the brightest stars in Black culture and entertainment. The annual event is committed to showcasing the impact of Soul Train on music and dance, from the ‘70s to today.
Connie Orlando, EVP, Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy will oversee the annual show and Executive Produce for BET with Jamal Noisette, VP, Specials & Music Programming. Jesse Collins, CEO of Jesse Collins Entertainment, to serve as Executive Producer of “Soul Train Awards” 2023 along with Jesse Collins Entertainment’s Jeannae Rouzan–Clay and Dionne Harmon.
The complete list of nominees for “Soul Train Awards” 2023:
BEST NEW ARTIST
AMBRÉ
AYRA STARR
COCO JONES
DOECHII
FLO
FRIDAYY
TYLA
WANMOR
CERTIFIED SOUL AWARD
ANTHONY HAMILTON
ASHANTI
CIARA
ERIC BELLINGER
MONICA
PJ MORTON
RONALD ISLEY & THE ISLEY BROTHERS
T-PAIN
USHER
BEST GOSPEL/INSPIRATIONAL AWARD
ALL OF THE GLORY SHIRLEY CAESAR
ALL THINGS KIRK FRANKLIN
CAME TOO FAR FRIDAYY FEAT. MAVERICK CITY MUSIC & MY MOM
CRY KORYN HAWTHORNE
FEEL ALRIGHT (BLESSED) ERICA CAMPBELL
GOD PROBLEMS MAVERICK CITY MUSIC, CHANDLER MOORE, NAOMI RAINE
THE JOURNEY H.E.R.
TRY LOVE KIRK FRANKLIN
BEST R&B/SOUL FEMALE ARTIST
ARI LENNOX
BEYONCÉ
COCO JONES
H.E.R.
JANELLE MONÁE
SUMMER WALKER
SZA
VICTORIA MONÉT
BEST R&B/SOUL MALE ARTIST
6LACK
BABYFACE
BRENT FAIYAZ
BURNA BOY
CHRIS BROWN
ERIC BELLINGER
OCTOBER LONDON
USHER
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
THE AGE OF PLEASURE JANELLE MONÁE
AGE/SEX/LOCATION ARI LENNOX
CLEAR 2: SOFT LIFE EP SUMMER WALKER
GIRLS NIGHT OUT (EXTENDED) BABYFACE
I TOLD THEM… BURNA BOY
JAGUAR II VICTORIA MONÉT
SOS SZA
WHAT I DIDN’T TELL YOU (DELUXE) COCO JONES
SONG OF THE YEAR
BACK TO YOUR PLACE OCTOBER LONDON
FAVORITE SONG TOOSII
GOOD GOOD USHER, SUMMER WALKER, 21 SAVAGE
ICU COCO JONES
KILL BILL SZA
LIPSTICK LOVER JANELLE MONÁE
ON MY MAMA VICTORIA MONÉT
SNOOZE SZA
THE ASHFORD AND SIMPSON SONGWRITER’S AWARD
BACK TO YOUR PLACE OCTOBER LONDON
FAVORITE SONG TOOSII
GOOD GOOD USHER, SUMMER WALKER, 21 SAVAGE
ICU COCO JONES
KILL BILL SZA
ON MY MAMA VICTORIA MONÉT
SITTIN’ ON TOP OF THE WORLD BURNA BOY FEAT. 21 SAVAGE
SNOOZE SZA
BEST DANCE PERFORMANCE
BETTER THANGS CIARA FEAT. SUMMER WALKER
BOYFRIEND USHER
GOOD GOOD USHER, SUMMER WALKER, 21 SAVAGE
HOW WE ROLL CIARA & CHRIS BROWN
ON MY MAMA VICTORIA MONÉT
SNOOZE SZA
SUMMER TOO HOT CHRIS BROWN
UNDER THE INFLUENCE CHRIS BROWN
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
BACK TO YOUR PLACE OCTOBER LONDON
BOY’S A LIAR PT. 2 PINKPANTHERESS & ICE SPICE
BOYFRIEND USHER
GOOD GOOD USHER, SUMMER WALKER, 21 SAVAGE
ICU COCO JONES
KILL BILL SZA
LIPSTICK LOVER JANELLE MONÁE
ON MY MAMA VICTORIA MONÉT
SPECIAL LIZZO
BEST GROUP
DVSN
FLO
JAGGED EDGE
KOOL & THE GANG
MAVERICK CITY MUSIC
PHONY PPL
RONALD ISLEY & THE ISLEY BROTHERS
TANK AND THE BANGAS
WANMOR
BEST COLLABORATION
AMERICA HAS A PROBLEM (REMIX) BEYONCÉ FEAT. KENDRICK LAMAR
BOY’S A LIAR, PT. 2 PINKPANTHERESS & ICE SPICE
CREEPIN’ (REMIX) METRO BOOMIN, THE WEEKND, DIDDY FEAT. 21 SAVAGE FLY GIRL FLO FEAT. MISSY ELLIOTT
GOOD GOOD USHER, SUMMER WALKER, 21 SAVAGE
SITTIN’ ON TOP OF THE WORLD BURNA BOY FEAT. 21 SAVAGE
SPECIAL LIZZO FEAT. SZA
TO SUMMER, FROM COLE (AUDIO HUG) SUMMER WALKER, J. COLE
About BET Media Group
The BET Media Group, a unit of Paramount (NASDAQ: PARAA; PARA; PARAP), is the world’s largest media company dedicated to entertaining, engaging, and empowering the Black community and championing Black culture. Connecting Black audiences through a portfolio of brands including BET, BET+, BET Gospel, BET HER, BET International, BET Jams, BET Soul, BET Studios, and VH1, the BET Media Group is a thriving media ecosystem of leading interconnected platforms across cable TV, streaming, digital, studios, live events and international.
For more information about BET, visit www.bet.com
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
