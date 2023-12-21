PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

On Tuesday afternoon, the IU Credit Union, on E 17th Street, was robbed. A man handed a note across the counter to a bank employee demanding cash. He got the money, and then fled southbound from the bank.

The name of “Byron Johnson” was on the back of that piece of paper that was handed to the bank employee. A search of police records found a Byron Gregory Johnson matched the physical description of the robber. That same description also fit whoever held up the Circle K gas station on Third Street, earlier that morning.

Johnson was found in his car at an apartment complex and taken into custody Wednesday…While being detained, Johnson dropped a sock with a large amount of cash in it.

He is being charged with Robbery, Intimidation & Theft in connection to both incidents.

The post Bloomington Bank and Gas Station Robbery Suspect Arrested appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Bloomington Bank and Gas Station Robbery Suspect Arrested was originally published on wibc.com