PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

WASHINGTON D.C. — Congressman Greg Pence announced on Twitter Tuesday that he would not be seeking re-election for Indiana’s 6th district. His current term will last until the end of 2024.

Congressman Pence represented Indiana’s 6th district for three terms starting in 2018. The 6th district is comprised of the following counties:

– Hancock

– Henry

– Wayne

– Union

– Fayette

– Rush

– Shelby

– Johnson

– Parts of Marion, Randolph, Bartholomew.

Senator Todd Young responded to the announcement on Twitter saying, “I have great admiration for my colleague and fellow Marine Greg Pence, who has served with integrity and an outstanding sense of humor from day one.” Young continued, “Greg and Denise are long-time friends and I wish the Pence family my best as they finish this chapter of public service.

Congressman Pence’s decision not to seek re-election raises the number of Indiana Congressmen that are either stepping down or retiring up to 4. Pence joins Victoria Spartz, Jim Banks, and Larry Bucshon who announced his retirement on Monday. This means that four of Indiana’s nine congressional districts will see newly elected candidates in 2024. One of Indiana’s Senators, Mike Braun, also announced he would not be seeking re-election back in 2022.

The post Congressman Greg Pence Announces He Will Not Seek Re-Election in 2024 appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Congressman Greg Pence Announces He Will Not Seek Re-Election in 2024 was originally published on wibc.com