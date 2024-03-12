WATCH: IMPD Releases Body-Cam Footage of First 2024 Police Shooting

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS — Police in Indianapolis have released edited body-camera footage and Ring doorbell footage that shows the department’s first police shooting of the year.

It was just before 5:30 p.m. January 25th when three Indianapolis Metro Police officers conducted a “felony stop” on Brookside Parkway North Drive. Their target was Raphael Dekemper, 48 years-old, who had a warrant out for his arrest for possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, criminal recklessness, pointing a firearm, and invasion of privacy.

Dekemper was also accused of pointing a gun at someone in early January.

Its called a “felony stop” because officers stay behind their patrol cars for protection while shouting out orders. The driver stopped the car and put her hands out of the window.

It was at that moment that all three IMPD body-cameras and someone’s Ring doorbell capture Dekemper jumping out of the passenger side of the car and begins shooting at police.

All three IMPD officers fired their guns, dropping Dekemper on the sidewalk.

One IMPD patrol car was hit, but no officers or members of the community were hurt.

The driver was arrested without any trouble.

Police began immediate medical aid, but Raphael Dekemper passed away at the hospital.

During the initial press conference on the night of January 25th, IMPD Chief of Police Chris Bailey said Dekemper shouldn’t have had a gun in the first place due to a prior 1997 murder conviction.

The shooting is under investigation. Finding solutions to police shootings was just one of several priorities listed by Chief Bailey during his swearing-in ceremony earlier this year.

