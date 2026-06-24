Source: Ryan Hedrick / WIBC Radio

Stacey Abrams Shares Message of Faith, Action, and Community Empowerment

“We’ve got to save ourselves.”

That was one of the key messages from voting rights advocate, author, and political leader Stacey Abrams during a recent conversation with Tina Cosby.

As communities across the country navigate political uncertainty, Abrams encouraged listeners not to lose hope or disengage from the democratic process. Instead, she urged people to remember the power they already possess through collective action, community involvement, and informed participation.

“We’ve got to believe that this is our nation and that we have the right to set the course and the agenda,” Abrams said.

During the interview, Abrams discussed concerns about voting rights, civic engagement, and what she describes as a growing challenge to democratic institutions. While acknowledging the obstacles many communities face, she emphasized that meaningful change begins at the local level.

According to Abrams, showing up matters.

Not just at the ballot box, but in city halls, community meetings, schools, churches, and spaces where decisions are made every day.

Faith in Action

For believers, the message resonates beyond politics.

Scripture reminds us throughout the Bible that faith requires action. Whether it’s Nehemiah rebuilding the walls of Jerusalem, Esther speaking up for her people, or Jesus calling His followers to be salt and light in the world, believers are consistently encouraged to engage rather than withdraw.

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Abrams echoed that sentiment when discussing her new initiative, the “10 Steps Campaign,” which aims to educate people about current challenges while offering practical steps toward civic participation and community empowerment.

“If you see a problem, do something about it,” Abrams said.

Being Aggressive About Your Ambition

Abrams also offered encouragement for those pursuing their purpose, careers, and calling.

She challenged listeners to rethink what it means to be ambitious.

“Too often we are told that you’re supposed to be humble, but what they mean is self-effacing,” Abrams explained. “Humble is, ‘I did it, but I’m not the only one who can.'”

She encouraged people not to hide their gifts, talents, or God-given abilities, but instead use them in service to others and their communities.

The Role of Truth

As the conversation came to a close, Abrams spoke directly to broadcasters and media professionals, encouraging them to remain committed to truth and factual reporting.

“Give them a reason to actually trust what you say,” she said.

Her message serves as a reminder that informed communities are empowered communities and that each person has a role to play in creating positive change.

Whether through voting, volunteering, mentoring, advocating, or simply staying informed, Abrams believes the path forward begins when ordinary people decide to get involved.

Praise Thoughts

As believers, we’re reminded that change often begins with ordinary people willing to answer God’s call. Prayer is essential, but so is action. When faith and service work together, communities can be transformed.

Watch the full conversation with Stacey Abrams and Tina Cosby and be encouraged to make a difference right where you are.

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