Pastor Jamal Bryant Asks Pastor Karri Turner For Her Hand In Marriage!

Congrats are in order for Pastor Jamal Bryant who announced his engagement to his New Birth Missionary Church this past Sunday in Atlanta!

The couple shared the news in an Instagram post where Bryant is standing alongside his fiancé, Karri Turner, the Pastor of Cardiology at the church.

“Sometimes your blessing will be right in front of your eyes and you don’t even know,” Bryant said. “You don’t even know what God’s got for you.”

The news of the engagement between Bryant and Turner gathered a mighty applause from the members sitting in the congregation including some who approached the stage, as they showed love and excitement for the soon to be union. Not holding back his excitement and admiration for his fiancé, Bryant shared: “I want you to know from me, why it is that I wanted to marry this woman. Not just because she’s beautiful but because she’s brilliant. Because she is anointed, and she makes me a better man.”

Just a few days prior to the announcement, a video was shared to social media of the 53-year old pastor proposing to Turner on the beach. Last Summer, Turner went viral in a video of herself on a panel for the “Dear Future Wifey Podcast” where she spoke on what she desires in a husband and the importance of women getting the clarity they deserve.

“I need definition. I’m not a go with the flow type of woman. I need to know where we going. What we doing? What’s the destination? I thrive when I know what’s going on and I shouldn’t have to ask you,” Turner shared.

With a clear destination in sight, New Birth will soon officially have a First Lady of its own. Congrats to Pastor Jamal Bryant and Pastor Karri Turner on their engagement!

